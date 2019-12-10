|
Elizabeth Taylor
Saylorsburg, PA - Elizabeth Taylor of Saylorsburg, PA, formerly, a long time resident of Neptune, NJ, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her home. She was 100 years old.
Born in Nanticoke, PA, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late, Benjamin and Elizabeth Boyes Davies.
In her younger years, she worked as a Nursing Supervisor in the Operating Room at Wilkes Barre General Hospital in Wilkes Barre, PA.
Following her marriage in 1943 to Thomas W. Taylor Sr.; Elizabeth dedicated her life to the families, she and her husband served, as the owners and operators of Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ (formerly in Asbury Park) for more than 70 years.
Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Thomas W. Taylor Sr., her parents, Benjamin and Elizabeth Davies, her four siblings; Henry Davies, George Davies, Ben Davies and Ruth Anderson, and her son-in-law, John Tesauro.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Lynn Taylor, her daughter, Carol Tesauro, her four granddaughters; Corrie Risher, Tracey Taylor, Lindsey and Steve Zmijewski and Melissa and Jay Carne, and her three great-grandsons; Bennett Risher, Holden and Harland Zmijewski.
Friends and relatives are invited to Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, Neptune, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-8pm for a viewing. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10am, followed by interment at Hamilton Cemetery in Neptune. Donations in Elizabeth's memory, may be made to: Hamiliton United Methodist Church, 858 Old Corlies Ave, Neptune, NJ 07753.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019