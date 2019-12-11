Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
268 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View Map
Elizabeth "Betty" Wall


1937 - 2019
Elizabeth "Betty" Wall Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Wall

Lakewood - Elizabeth "Betty" Wall, age 82, of the Fairways section of Lakewood, NJ passed away on Tuesday December 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born as the daughter of the late Mary (Flynn) and James Moriarty, she was born July 12, 1937 in Manhattan, NY. After being raised in Manhattan, Betty was a longtime resident of Riverdale, NY prior to moving to Lakewood 18 years ago. Betty was a retired Real Estate Broker with The Hill Real Estate Agency in Riverdale, NY. Betty was very devoted to her family and friends. She spent many years with dear friends in the Fairways community at the various social events.

Wife of 40 years to the late Martin Wall; and mother of the late Maureen Bentley; sister of the late, Maureen Going; aunt of the late Jimmy Moriarty. She is survived by her beloved sister; Catherine "Vera" Sullivan; a brother, James Moriarty and his wife Gerry; a son-in-law, Mark Bentley; a brother-in-law, Raymond Going; her dear companion, John McIvor; and several nieces, nephews and relatives who loved her dearly.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 in the Church of the Transfiguration, 268 S. Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591. Burial will follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to by visiting

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Wall family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
