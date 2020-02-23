|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" White Buckley
Bayville - Elizabeth "Betty" White Buckley (nee Busch), 76, of Bayville, Berkeley Twp., NJ passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Born in Staten Island, NY, she lived in Union, NJ and Houston, TX, before eventually moving to Bayville in 1998.
Betty was an executive secretary for much of her life, most recently working at Harvard Industries in Farmingdale, NJ.
She was actively involved at the Bayville VFW and the Lacey Elks, and was previously involved with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elizabeth Sports Club.
Betty is survived by her children, Kathleen Miller and her husband Leon of Delaware, Erich White and his wife Venessa of Fanwood, NJ and Karen Wehrhahn of Bayville, NJ, her brother Richard Busch, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A memorial gathering will be offered Friday, February 28, 2020 10:00am until the funeral service at 12:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals O'Connell Chapel, 706 Hwy 9, Bayville, NJ.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to .
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020