|
|
Elizabeth Wood
Berkeley Twsp., NJ - Elizabeth Wood, 96, of Silver Ridge Park North section of Berkley Township, NJ passed from this life Wednesday November 6, 2019. Elizabeth was born on September 16, 1923 in Prestwick, Scotland to the late Robert and Margaret Young. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
Elizabeth immigrated from Scotland to Newark, NJ where in her late teens met the love of her life William H. Wood. They were married in Santa Barbara, CA and enjoyed 67 years as husband and wife. Elizabeth worked for RCA for 7 years and finished her career days as the assistant manager of National State Bank Islen, NJ where she retired after 30 years. Elizabeth and Bill retired to Toms River, NJ in 1985 and was an active member in the Republican Club, the Silver Ridge Women's Club and an active fundraiser for Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital.
Elizabeth is predeceased by her parents; her husband William H. Wood; her sisters Mary Layaou and Jessie McCabe; her grandson William C. Ricci and granddaughter Deborah Lee Thompson.
Elizabeth is survived by her son Robert W. Wood of Bayville, NJ; her daughter Margaret R. Ricci and her husband William of Powhatan, VA; her 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. A Funeral Services will be held at 10am Thursday November 14, 2019 at Emmanuel Community Church 331 Wheaton Ave. Bayville, NJ with a burial to follow to William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery Wrightstown, NJ.
Condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Rutgers Center for Adult Autism Services at Rutgers University Foundation 83 Somerset St. New Brunswick, NJ 08901 memo to: RCAAS or Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital www.demanddeborah.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019