Elizabeth Yelton
Elizabeth Yelton

West Long Branch - Elizabeth Yelton of West Long Branch died peacefully at home Friday, November 27th, surrounded by her loving family. Known to all by "Lee" was born in Long Branch, New Jersey and lived there her whole life.

Lee was generous, and she showed it by given back to her community and church. She was an Executive Assistant of the NJ Chiefs of Police Association, a member of the Board of Elections, and the president of the Holy Trinity P.T.A., The Ladies Auxiliary of the YMCA of Long Branch, A.R.C. the Holy Trinity Rosary Altar Society, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, and many other organizations, but what gave her the most joy is singing to the Lord in the Holy Trinity choir.

Lee loved life and sitting around the table singing songs with her family. She was a thoughtful, loyal, and loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all.

Lee was predeceased by her husband Clarence; her son Richard and her brothers Andrew, Ted, and Frank Ruscil. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law Randy and Nancy Yelton along with her daughters-in-law Candy Yelton and Marion Yelton, grandchildren, Ryan, Richie, Erin, Carli, Jamie, Nicole, and Dylan, and her six great grandchildren.

Visitation is Tuesday, December 1st 5:00-8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, December 2nd 10:00 am at Holy Trinity RC Church, 408 Prospect Street, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Healthy Lives Program at Monmouth Medical Center, 300 Second Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

In order to accommodate all of Lee's family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting so that all guests can safely pay their respects. COVID19 regulations require masks and social distancing.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity RC Church
