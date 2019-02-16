|
Ella B. Rice
Toms River - Ella B. Rice, 78, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on February 14, 2019, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was born and raised in Trenton and lived in Seaside Park before moving to Toms River. Ella worked for the Borough of Seaside Park as Chief Financial Officer for many years before retiring in 2009. She was a parishioner of St. Junipero Serra Church in Seaside Park and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Ella was a life member of Tri Boro First Aid Squad, Seaside Park and wrote the column "Poking in the Park" for the Ocean County Review. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and Jeopardy, as well as vacationing in Naples, FL. Ella especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and was very proud of all their accomplishments.
Ella was predeceased by her parents Edward J. and Mary S. Black, her beloved husband John M. Rice Jr. in 2008, her son Marcus Rice and her brother Edward J. Black Jr. She is survived by her two daughters: Marie Rice and Ann Rice, her son John M. Rice III and wife Sandy, and her beloved grandchildren: Maggie, Jacquelyn, and John M. IV.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 17th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 18th, 10 AM at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 50 E Street, Seaside Park, NJ 08752. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tri Boro First Aid Squad, Seaside Park in memory of Ella.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 16, 2019