Ella Shutzer
Ella Shutzer

Manchester Township - Ella Shutzer, 85, of Manchester Township passed away after a long battle with dementia at Bartley Manor Healthcare Center, Jackson Township. She was born in West Virginia and was a longtime resident of the Freehold area.

She was employed at 3M for many years in Freehold Township, followed by her employment at Block Drugs, Dayton before her retirement.

She was predeceased by her parents, Jesse Louk and Vada Louk, both from West Virginia, and her son, Stephen Shutzer, who resided in both New Jersey and Nebraska throughout his life. She was also predeceased by her siblings, George Louk, Dan Louk, Edward Louk, Frank Louk, Gary Louk, Lucille McKinley, Rosemary Louk, Isabelle Vedis, Alan Louk, Anabelle Dean, and Jesse James Louk Jr.

Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia Grant and her husband, John W. Grant, four grandchildren, Taylor Grant, Cheryl Shutzer, Stephen Shutzer, Jr. and Christine Shutzer, and three great-grandchildren, Haylee Shutzer, Mercedes Shutzer, and Justice Shutzer.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold was in charge of private arrangements.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation in Ella's memory is asked to do so to www.ldba.org, the Lewy Body Dementia Association.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

