Ellen Dignan
Lincroft - Ellen Dignan, 92, of Lincroft, NJ, died on June 16, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ. She was born in County Roscommon, Ireland to the late Roger and Ellen Farrell. When she was 17, Ellen moved to England before emigrating to Brooklyn when she turned 21 and living there for the next 50 years. Ellen worked in the accounting division at Crum and Foster until she and her husband started their family together. Ellen was deeply religious and a parishioner at St. Leo the Great Church for 21 years. She enjoyed walking and being in nature. She was a farm girl from Ireland and she enjoyed the simple things in life. She was the last of the original tenants at Luftman Towers when it opened and she kept such a spotless apartment that, still after 21 years, hers was the apartment prospective tenants would be shown. Ellen's greatest love of all was her family and she would spend every chance she had with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Robert Schillberg of Middletown; her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Ida Dignan of Marlboro; her four grandchildren, Allison and Amanda Schillberg, Thomas and James Dignan; and her three sisters, Agnes, Kathleen, and Winnie.
Ellen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Dignan in 1998 and her brother and several sisters.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday June 20, 2019 at 9:00 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:15 am at St. Leo the Great RC Church, 550 Newman Springs Rd., Lincroft. Burial will follow at Green-wood Cemetery, Brooklyn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ellen's name to the Marianites of Holy Cross, 21388 Smith Rd., Covington, LA 70435.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019