Ellen Elizabeth Fabry
Burlington - Ellen Elizabeth Fabry (70) passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday April 26, 2020 at the Masonic Village in Burlington, NJ. She was born October 3, 1949 in Monmouth Memorial Hospital in Long Branch, NJ the only child of Connie and Howard Fabry. Following Connie's death Mildred Briden became Ellen's wonderful and loving step mother. Ellen was raised in Fair Haven where she lived with her parents until the death of her father in 2000. The Masonic Village became her happy home for the remainder of her life. Ellen attended special classes at Rumson/Fair Haven high school and worked at various jobs until moving to the Home. She bused tables at her parents Corner Room luncheonette in Fair Haven, stocked shelves at Rickle's, bused tables at Hook, Line and Sinker and assembled items at the Waterford Glass Co. She enjoyed her friends and the events offered through the ARC programs of Monmouth and Burlington counties and especially family dinners and celebrations. She was a member of the Methodist Church. Ellen was predeceased by her parents, uncle Jerry (Florence) of Spring Lake, uncle Paul (Jean) of Shrewsbury as well as cousins: Gene Fabry, Darren Sutton, and Steve Gomm. Surviving are her first cousins: Jules (Doris) Fabry, Sea Girt, Anne Gomm, Redondo Beach, CA, and Paul (Metty) Fabry, Brick, second cousins: Debbie (Don) Sutton, Denise Fabry, Dylan Gomm and Alex Fabry, thirs cousin: Charlie Sutton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Page Funeral Home, Burlington and will be private. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through www.pagefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020