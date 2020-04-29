Services
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Fabry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Elizabeth Fabry


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Elizabeth Fabry Obituary
Ellen Elizabeth Fabry

Burlington - Ellen Elizabeth Fabry (70) passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday April 26, 2020 at the Masonic Village in Burlington, NJ. She was born October 3, 1949 in Monmouth Memorial Hospital in Long Branch, NJ the only child of Connie and Howard Fabry. Following Connie's death Mildred Briden became Ellen's wonderful and loving step mother. Ellen was raised in Fair Haven where she lived with her parents until the death of her father in 2000. The Masonic Village became her happy home for the remainder of her life. Ellen attended special classes at Rumson/Fair Haven high school and worked at various jobs until moving to the Home. She bused tables at her parents Corner Room luncheonette in Fair Haven, stocked shelves at Rickle's, bused tables at Hook, Line and Sinker and assembled items at the Waterford Glass Co. She enjoyed her friends and the events offered through the ARC programs of Monmouth and Burlington counties and especially family dinners and celebrations. She was a member of the Methodist Church. Ellen was predeceased by her parents, uncle Jerry (Florence) of Spring Lake, uncle Paul (Jean) of Shrewsbury as well as cousins: Gene Fabry, Darren Sutton, and Steve Gomm. Surviving are her first cousins: Jules (Doris) Fabry, Sea Girt, Anne Gomm, Redondo Beach, CA, and Paul (Metty) Fabry, Brick, second cousins: Debbie (Don) Sutton, Denise Fabry, Dylan Gomm and Alex Fabry, thirs cousin: Charlie Sutton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Page Funeral Home, Burlington and will be private. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through www.pagefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -