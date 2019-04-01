|
|
Ellen Haas
Freehold - Ellen Haas, 98, of Freehold passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. Ellen was born and raised in Brooklyn. She had lived in Woodhaven, Queens and Ozone Park, Queens before moving to The Villages, Freehold in 1996. She was a clerk for East New York Savings for over ten years until her retirement in 1985. Throughout her life, Ellen was a devoted homemaker for her family.
Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Julius; a brother; and four sisters. She is survived by her three children, Julius Haas and his wife, Barbara of Wantagh, NY, Joseph Haas of Freehold, and Ellen French and her husband, Kenneth of Howell; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route #524), Freehold Township on Thursday, April 4, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM with her funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 434 Aldrich Rd, Howell Township, NJ 07731. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019