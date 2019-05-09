|
Ellen M. Balesterri
- - It is with great sadness we announce on April 22, 2019 our mother Ellen M. Balesterri was called home. She was welcomed by her sister Janet, mother Dolores and father Louis. Ellen fought for 3 years with unwavering bravery against cancer. She fought until the very end and passed peacefully. She was the strongest person we knew. We thank everyone for their support through this difficult time. We ask in lieu of flowers and cards please make a donation to Trinity Church in Bayonne or Asbury Park. Let her be an example to everyone for living life to the fullest!
Memorial Mass
Trinity Church Asbury Park May 10th at 2pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019