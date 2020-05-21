Ellen Marzulli



Ellen Marzulli, 78, formerly of Seaside Park, NJ, peacefully passed away on May 19, 2020. She was born May 14, 1942. She is the daughter of her beloved parents the late Frank and Anne (Endreson) Hay. Ellen was born and raised in Seaside Park where she proudly raised her 2 sons. She graduated from Central Regional High School and later completed her Cosmetology License. Ellen was the owner and operator of the Spindrift Beauty Salon in Seaside Park where she spent many decades loving to do hair and enjoyed countless hours of conversations with her clients and staff who she considered like family. Ellen enjoyed spending time in the kitchen baking, especially during the holidays with her late mother Anne, knitting, sewing, shopping, gardening and spending time with her family. Ellen leaves behind her son Michael Marzulli and his wife Carrie along with granddaughters Emma and Hannah. Her son Christopher and wife Erika along with grandsons Christopher and Eric. As well as 3 brothers John Hay, Rufus "Butch" Hay and his wife Polly and Thomas Hay, and many loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Margaret Piccoli and sister-in-law Donna Hay. Services will be private under the direction & Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Toms River. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Toms River.









