Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen McGarrigle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen McGarrigle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen McGarrigle Obituary
Ellen McGarrigle

Toms River - Ellen McGarrigle, 86 years old of Toms River passed away October 21, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

Born in Greenpoint Section of Brooklyn, NY, Ellen was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed taking care of her husband Roderick and children.

Her husband Roderick predeceased her in 1997. Surviving are her sons Roderick Jr., and Kevin, her daughters Elizabeth Hammond, Catherine Pajus , Ellen Tangney, and her 5 cherished grandchildren.

Visiting will be Thursday 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday 10:30am at St. Luke's RC Church. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now