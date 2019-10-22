|
Ellen McGarrigle
Toms River - Ellen McGarrigle, 86 years old of Toms River passed away October 21, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.
Born in Greenpoint Section of Brooklyn, NY, Ellen was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed taking care of her husband Roderick and children.
Her husband Roderick predeceased her in 1997. Surviving are her sons Roderick Jr., and Kevin, her daughters Elizabeth Hammond, Catherine Pajus , Ellen Tangney, and her 5 cherished grandchildren.
Visiting will be Thursday 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday 10:30am at St. Luke's RC Church. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019