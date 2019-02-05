|
|
Ellen Petro
Toms River - Ellen Elizabeth Petro, 69, of Toms River, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 4, 2019, in Toms River, New Jersey. Born Ellen E. Fcasni, and raised in Jersey City, she settled in Toms River in 1973 to raise her family.
Ellen is predeceased by her husband of forty-nine years, William A. Petro, also of Toms River. She is survived by her loving daughter, Candice E. Petro of Toms River, her husband Jay D. Butchko, and her grandson, Ryan J. Butchko, whom she referred to as "her Ryan"; her devoted son, Jonathan Z. Petro, Esq. of Toms River, his husband Kenneth J. Malagiere; and her loyal grand dogs Brody and Jackson; as well as a vast array of extended family, friends and colleagues.
Ellen was predeceased by her beloved parents, Joseph C. Fcasni and Mildred A. Fcasni (nee Whalen), late of Seacrest Beach, New Jersey and her caring in-laws, John G. Petro and Mary A. Petro (nee Berish), late of Berkeley Township, New Jersey.
Throughout her life, Ellen was a caregiver first at home and later in her chosen profession. Caring for and helping others became her life's purpose and brought her great joy and fulfillment. Always selfless, even when ill, Ellen was forever more concerned about her husband and children than herself.
In her career as a medical assistant, most recently for Ocean Renal Associates of Brick, New Jersey, you were "her" patient first. Her goal was to make visits to "her" doctors a positive experience for all. She took great pride in her work, never taking a day off. Following her retirement, it was not uncommon for her patients to call, visit and send gifts.
She was a graduate of St. Dominic Academy in Jersey City, New Jersey. She became an avid sports fan, especially when her grandson or children were involved, and would clap and cheer for all involved with great enthusiasm. She was a volunteer at swim meets for the Ocean County YMCA and the Dover Township Recreation Swim Team for decades. Ellen loved music, particularly handsome country singers and Barry Manilow, and sang regardless of whether or not she knew the actual lyrics.
Visitation will be at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday 10:30am at St. Luke's RC Church, arrive at the funeral home 9:30am. Cremation Private.
In Ellen's memory, friends and family are encouraged to make charitable donations to a local . For further information, please visit the website for Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019