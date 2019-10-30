Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
Belmar, NJ
Ellen R. Conry

Ellen R. Conry Obituary
Ellen R. Conry

Belmar - Ellen R. Conry, 91, of Belmar, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, with her family by her side. Ellen, daughter of Michael and Mary (Jones) Doyle, was born in Newark, where she lived most of her life.

She was a graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Newark, and the College of St. Elizabeth, Convent Station, where she earned a B.S. degree in Mathematics. After graduating, Ellen worked for General Electric in Schenectady, N.Y. She returned home to marry the boy next door, the love of her life, and raised eight children. Ellen was an active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel parish and school. She enjoyed spending her summers with her family in Belmar before moving there year-round in 2001.

Ellen was predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Donald W. Conry, Sr., in 2014, as well as by her siblings, Mary White, Ann Behan and Dr. Michael Doyle. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Donald and Mary-Ellen Conry, Maryann and Raymond Walters, Michael and Pamela Conry, Patricia and David Zaros, Barbara and Dave Rhodes, Dolores and Ed Poppert, Jean and Bill Joyce, and Carolyn and Dan Flint. She is also survived by 23 adored grandchildren and 17 cherished great-grandchildren, as well as her sister-in-law Barbara Clarke and her husband Gerald, many nieces and nephews, and close friends, the Zampetti Family.

Above all, Ellen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who would never turn down a game of Scrabble. We are honored to have had her in our lives. She will be sadly missed and never forgotten.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2-6 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10 AM, with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
