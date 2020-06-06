Ellen Reilly
Asbury Park - Ellen Reilly, 68, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune after a lengthy illness. Ellen was born in Jersey City and raised in Bayonne. For the past five years, she lived in Asbury Park. While living in Bayonne, Ellen attended St. Vincent de Paul Grammar School and graduated from Bayonne High School in 1970. She worked at F. J. Wilkes and Bollinger Insurance companies for 25 years as a claim's examiner. She was an extremely dedicated employee with an exceptional work ethic. Among Ellen's greatest joys in life were spending time with her family and her dog, Herman. She was a true lover of animals and spent many hours volunteering her time at the Liberty Humane Society.
Ellen was predeceased by her parents, Frances and Peter Reilly. She is survived by her loving siblings: Michael Reilly, Peter Reilly, Mary Dwyer, Anne Marie McCabe, David Reilly, Frances Reilly, and Elizabeth McGregor. She will be missed by her cherished nieces and nephews, Casey, Peter, Billy, Megan, David, Marisa, Patrick, Brendan, and Claire; and great nephews Mason and Carter.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. Cremation was private and there will be a memorial service planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org and click on donate. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.