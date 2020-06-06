Ellen Reilly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Reilly

Asbury Park - Ellen Reilly, 68, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune after a lengthy illness. Ellen was born in Jersey City and raised in Bayonne. For the past five years, she lived in Asbury Park. While living in Bayonne, Ellen attended St. Vincent de Paul Grammar School and graduated from Bayonne High School in 1970. She worked at F. J. Wilkes and Bollinger Insurance companies for 25 years as a claim's examiner. She was an extremely dedicated employee with an exceptional work ethic. Among Ellen's greatest joys in life were spending time with her family and her dog, Herman. She was a true lover of animals and spent many hours volunteering her time at the Liberty Humane Society.

Ellen was predeceased by her parents, Frances and Peter Reilly. She is survived by her loving siblings: Michael Reilly, Peter Reilly, Mary Dwyer, Anne Marie McCabe, David Reilly, Frances Reilly, and Elizabeth McGregor. She will be missed by her cherished nieces and nephews, Casey, Peter, Billy, Megan, David, Marisa, Patrick, Brendan, and Claire; and great nephews Mason and Carter.

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. Cremation was private and there will be a memorial service planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org and click on donate. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved