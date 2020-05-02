Ellen Rose Patterson
Eatontown - Ellen Rose Patterson, 90, of Eatontown, passed away at home on April 26, 2020. Ellen was born in Long Branch to Joseph and Isabella (Romeo) Richichi. She was a beloved member of the community that many knew as the "happy lady." Ellen often opened up her home without judgment to support her neighbors. Between her classy sense of style, that always included a scarf, contagious smile, and a positive outlook during times of adversity, it was hard not to smile in her presence. After graduating from Long Branch high school as the valedictorian of the class of 1947, she started a rewarding public service career that began in the unemployment office of Asbury Park. Her positive attitude greatly impacted the lives of so many during their time of hardship. She later became a dispatcher for the City of Long Branch Police Department and eventually a senior clerk/typist for the Long Branch Public Works Department, retiring in 1999 after 13 years of service.
Outside of work, Ellen was a lifelong dedicated member of the Long Branch VFW. She had an affinity with owls and butterflies. She was also passionate about music, reading, dancing, family, and participating in community events. She would often be found grooving to the rhythm in her soul, and even recently when talking to a family member on their birthday during the pandemic, she said, "Don't forget to dance!" She kept her passion until the very end and never lost hope even during the many moments of adversity in her life.
Ellen was one of the few people in this world who had a positive impact on everyone she met. She loved her family. She loved her neighbors. She loved everything that life gives you.
Ellen is survived by her three loving daughters; Bernardine Massimino of Eatontown, Ellen Horn and husband Ted of Long Branch, and Cynthia Long of Gilbert, AZ; her grandchildren, Erik Massimino, Douglas Albers and husband Mark, David Horn, Shane Horn, and Tom Pafford and wife Sherrie; and her great-grandchild, Carmen.
She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Isabella (Romeo) Richichi, three brothers, and four sisters.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, no services are planned at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared at Braun Funeral Home - 732-542-0383 - www.braunfuneralhome.com
Eatontown - Ellen Rose Patterson, 90, of Eatontown, passed away at home on April 26, 2020. Ellen was born in Long Branch to Joseph and Isabella (Romeo) Richichi. She was a beloved member of the community that many knew as the "happy lady." Ellen often opened up her home without judgment to support her neighbors. Between her classy sense of style, that always included a scarf, contagious smile, and a positive outlook during times of adversity, it was hard not to smile in her presence. After graduating from Long Branch high school as the valedictorian of the class of 1947, she started a rewarding public service career that began in the unemployment office of Asbury Park. Her positive attitude greatly impacted the lives of so many during their time of hardship. She later became a dispatcher for the City of Long Branch Police Department and eventually a senior clerk/typist for the Long Branch Public Works Department, retiring in 1999 after 13 years of service.
Outside of work, Ellen was a lifelong dedicated member of the Long Branch VFW. She had an affinity with owls and butterflies. She was also passionate about music, reading, dancing, family, and participating in community events. She would often be found grooving to the rhythm in her soul, and even recently when talking to a family member on their birthday during the pandemic, she said, "Don't forget to dance!" She kept her passion until the very end and never lost hope even during the many moments of adversity in her life.
Ellen was one of the few people in this world who had a positive impact on everyone she met. She loved her family. She loved her neighbors. She loved everything that life gives you.
Ellen is survived by her three loving daughters; Bernardine Massimino of Eatontown, Ellen Horn and husband Ted of Long Branch, and Cynthia Long of Gilbert, AZ; her grandchildren, Erik Massimino, Douglas Albers and husband Mark, David Horn, Shane Horn, and Tom Pafford and wife Sherrie; and her great-grandchild, Carmen.
She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Isabella (Romeo) Richichi, three brothers, and four sisters.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, no services are planned at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared at Braun Funeral Home - 732-542-0383 - www.braunfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.