Ellyn Joy Halvorsen
Barnegat Light - Ellyn Joy Halvorsen, 80, of Barnegat Light NJ, formerly of Staten Island NY, passed Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born in Staten Island to Irving Halvorsen & Thelma Frances (nee Kennedy).
Ellyn loved her town of Barnegat Light where she was the owner/operator of Barnegat Light Liquors for 31 years. She was very active in the Barnegat Light community, supporting the local Life Guards, Little League and her fellow year round neighbors. While in Staten Island, she was a Girl Scout/Senior troop leader for many years as well as a member of the "Flag Day Association" . Ellyn could be playful and loved going to Disney World in Florida to see her favorite character, Mickey Mouse.
Ellyn is predeceased by her daughter Ellen Ann Lidell (1969). She will be deeply missed by her loving daughter Aileen Vitale, her granddaughter, Daryl Jacqlene and great-granddaughter Violet Nicole. She is predeceased by siblings; Harriet Rea & Goodwyn Halvorsen.
Private Cremation.
Donations would be appreciated to the , 1 Union Street #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019