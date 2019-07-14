|
|
Else Ann (nee Naeroe) Olsen
Toms River - Else Ann (nee Naeroe) Olsen of Toms River, New Jersey went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019, from complications due to Parkinson's.
Else was predeceased by her parents Gerda and Arne, and sister Ruthie. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Deborah Nolan (James), Collegeville, PA, Lori Hudson (Tom), Toms River, NJ, and Susan McVey (Scott), Evansville, IN. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alison Sukolsky (Todd), David Nolan (Mary Kate), Travis Hudson, Carly Hudson, Kimberly Nolan, Garrett Hudson, Andrew McVey and Alisa McVey.
Else was employed by the Toms River Regional Schools as a beloved third grade teacher at West Dover Elementary School before retiring in 1994 after 25 years. She continued to touch lives in retirement as a Basic Skills teacher at East Dover Elementary School, Community Medical Center volunteer, driver for Caregivers, and member of PEO.
She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Toms River where she served as Deacon, Elder, board member for Westminster Nursery School, and member of the Sanctuary Choir.
A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Presbyterian Church of Toms River Church Music Endowment Fund, or a .
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019