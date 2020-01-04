|
Elsie A. Kmiechick
Whiting - Elsie A. Kmiechick, 84, of Whiting passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Elsie was a secretary for Ocean County Building & Grounds, Toms River before retiring. Born in Roselle, she was raised in Brick and resided in Forked River before moving to Whiting 19 years ago. Elsie was a member of Whiting United Methodist Church. Elsie was predeceased by her son Robert Barry and her sister Jessie Quackenbush. Elsie is survived by her husband Frederick of 64 years, 2 daughters Valerie Kmiechick of Forked River, Brenda Lynn and her husband, Christopher of Leesburg, FL, her daughter-in-law Carol Kmiechick of Waretown, 5 grandchildren April Kmiechick, Daniel Kmiechick and wife, Leyna, Krystal Kmiechick, Brian Sammond and wife, Jaclyn, Jason Sammond and wife, Heather and great-grandchildren Ashley, Megan, Madison, Keira, Faith and Zaida and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Whiting United Methodist Church, 55 Lacey Rd., Whiting. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Deborah Heart & , P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020