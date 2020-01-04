Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Whiting United Methodist Church
55 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Kmiechick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie A. Kmiechick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie A. Kmiechick Obituary
Elsie A. Kmiechick

Whiting - Elsie A. Kmiechick, 84, of Whiting passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Elsie was a secretary for Ocean County Building & Grounds, Toms River before retiring. Born in Roselle, she was raised in Brick and resided in Forked River before moving to Whiting 19 years ago. Elsie was a member of Whiting United Methodist Church. Elsie was predeceased by her son Robert Barry and her sister Jessie Quackenbush. Elsie is survived by her husband Frederick of 64 years, 2 daughters Valerie Kmiechick of Forked River, Brenda Lynn and her husband, Christopher of Leesburg, FL, her daughter-in-law Carol Kmiechick of Waretown, 5 grandchildren April Kmiechick, Daniel Kmiechick and wife, Leyna, Krystal Kmiechick, Brian Sammond and wife, Jaclyn, Jason Sammond and wife, Heather and great-grandchildren Ashley, Megan, Madison, Keira, Faith and Zaida and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Whiting United Methodist Church, 55 Lacey Rd., Whiting. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Deborah Heart & , P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -