Elsie Dubac
Spring Lake - Elsie F. Dubac, 77, of Spring Lake, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune due to complications from pancreatic cancer.
Elsie was born in Neptune and raised in Wall Township at her parents' restaurant, Le Deauville Inn. She attended Saint Rose Grammar and High School in Belmar, graduating in 1960. She then graduated with a degree in business from Georgian Court University (then College), Lakewood, in 1964.
After college, she continued to work at Le Deauville Inn, and also taught business courses at The Stuart School of Business in Asbury Park. After her parents sold the restaurant, she became a full-time teacher at Stuart. An early computer whiz, she became an office manager at Diva Corporation and then Quay Corporation, until 1985. She returned to Stuart in 85 as Vice President and Treasurer, becoming a co-owner of the school in 2004. She eventually retired but enjoyed doing part time consulting work.
In retirement, she was a regular at the 7AM Sunday Mass at St. Catharine Church in Spring Lake. As well as being a communicant, she volunteered her time to the Church, assisting Sister Margaret Tierney with Church finances, office work, and of course, computers. Her favorite pastime was puppy sitting, especially for her neighbors', The Galvin's, dog Remy. She cared for him as if he were her own.
Elsie was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Elisabeth Dubac, in 1973 and 2006 respectively. Surviving are her sister and brother in law, Jeannette and John Strain of Wall. Two nephews, Michael Strain, of Evarts, Kentucky, and Bill Strain, of Bayville. A niece, Joanne Strain, of Wall. Four great nieces, Alexandra Strain, Victoria Chmura (Brian), Ashley Strain, and Nicole Strain, and a great-great nephew, Grayson Chmura. Her cousin, John Bixler, of Toms River, and his sons Michael and Brian.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 13th, at 10:30 AM, at St. Catharine's. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to are appreciated. O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020