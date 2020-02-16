|
Elsie M. Popiuk
Belford - Elsie Popiuk of Belford, Middletown Township, NJ, peacefully passed into God's arms on February 14, 2020 at home. Born in Newark, NJ, she lived in Irvington until 1970 at which time she moved with her husband, Stefan, to Belford, NJ.
She was predeceased by her parents, Nellie and Micheal Dowzynsky, her beloved husband, Stefan Popiuk, who died in 1991, and her sister, Olga Wilk, who died in 2005.
A legal secretary, she worked in Newark, Eatontown, and Middletown, NJ. She was a member of the Monmouth Country Legal Secretary's Association, and from 1981 through 1984 she served as their president. She was also a member of San Alfonso Retreat House Women's Auxiliary, serving as their president as well. She was also a member of the Art Society of Monmouth County and St. Catherine's 50 Plus Club.
Elsie was a communicant of St. Catherine's Church in Holmdel.
She is survived by her beloved niece, Karen LeFevere and her husband John of Whippany, NJ, Eddie Hiler of Middletown Township, and her dear godson, Jerry Marzera of Millstone, NJ, as well as many dear and treasured friends.
Visitation will be 4-8 PM at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd. Middletown, NJ onTuesday from 4-pm and a Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 9:15 am at St Catharine's Church, 108 Middletown. Rd. Holmdel, NJ. Internment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
Memorial donations may be made to Monmouth SPCA, 260 Wall St, PO Box 93, Eatontown, NJ 07748 or Eleventh Hours Rescue, PO Box 218, Rockaway, NJ 07866
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020