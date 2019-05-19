|
|
Elsie Mae Applegate
Manchester - ELSIE MAE APPLEGATE, 91, of Manchester, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at home. She was born in Lakewood Twp., NJ, and resided in the Cedar Glen West community of Manchester Twp., NJ.
Elsie Mae was employed as an executive secretary for the Lakewood Public School District, for 31 years, prior to her retirement in 1991.
She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, Lakewood, NJ.
Elsie Mae was a YWCA Board of Director, and a member of the Lakewood Public Schools PTA, Lakewood High School Alumni Assn., Lakewood Heritage Assn., and the American Field Service, for whom her family hosted a foreign student from New Zealand in 1966-1967.
She was predeceased by her parents, David E. and Edith B. Hutchins; her husband, Willis I. "Bub" Applegate in 2013; and by her sister, Gloria H. Matthews. Elsie Mae is survived by her daughter, Barbara A. Hicks and her husband, Mike of Columbia, SC; her son, Colonel William R. Applegate and his wife, Linda of Carlisle, PA; her grandchildren, Dr. Melissa C. Scardaville, and Christian Scardaville and his wife, Katalin Czege; and by her great granddaughter, Olivia Scardaville.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 4-7 PM, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Her Funeral Service will be offered at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 213 Madison Ave., Lakewood, NJ. Please gather at the church at 10:15 AM. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in Elsie Mae's memory to All Saints Episcopal Church, 213 Madison Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019