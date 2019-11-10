|
Elsie Ruth DiGiovine
Brick - Elsie Ruth DiGiovine, age 95 of Brick passed away on November 9, 2019, her birthday, at the Chelsea at Brick. Elsie was born and raised in Elizabeth, lived in Hillside, Scotch Plains, and Lakewood before moving to Brick. She was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Brick. Elsie volunteered for STLC food bank, OC election board, Headstart, RSVP and loved to dance. She is preceded in death by her first husband Charles Shackley in 1973 and by her second husband Pasquale DiGiovine in 1990, brother Walter Stermer and sisters, Maida Schmeling and Frieda Schrul. Surviving are her daughter Sharry Berzins and her husband Peter, and her grandchildren, Brett and his wife Christina, great granddaughter Hadlynn, Bryan and his partner Kevin. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 10am-11am with a service to begin at 11am at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the . P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019