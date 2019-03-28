Services
Resources
Keansburg - Elsie Sullivan, 99 of Keansburg, NJ, passed away peacefully, ten days before her 100th birthday on March 26, 2019 at Bayside Manor in Keansburg. She was born in New York City and resided in North Bergen before retiring and moving to Middletown. Elsie worked various jobs throughout her life while raising her two children. She loved playing Bingo with her friends at Bayside Manor and enjoyed visits with family members.

Surviving are her daughter, Terry Altamura son, Eugene Sullivan; grandson, Jeffrey Grizzetti; great-grandchildren, Jeff and Analia. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Eugene in 1953 and her 5 siblings.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, March 30 at 10 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 11 am at Holy Family R.C. Church 727 NJ-36 in Union Beach. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
