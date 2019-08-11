|
|
Elsie T. Levesque
Brick - Elsie T. Levesque age 85 passed away Thursday August 8, 2109 at the Chelsea Care Center in Brick Township, NJ. Born in Fall River Ma. she lived in Ocean Twp. for years before moving to Brick 6 years ago.
Elsie worked for Alexander's Dept. Store in Eatontown and was a volunteer at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church of Mother of Mercy Parish Asbury Park.
She is predeceased by her husband Joseph F. Levesque (2011), her parents Louis and Belmira (Vivieros) Enos, her brother Ernest Enos, sisters Judith Enos Leveille and Veronica Enos Boudreau. She is survived by two sons; Brad and Kenneth, two daughters; Kathi Frampton and husband Steve and Karen McCollum, six grandchildren; Steven/Madeline Frampton, Joseph/Amber Frampton, Elsie/David Price, Michael Frampton/Fiancée Jamie, Adrianne/Corey Cunningham and Daniel/Jessica McCollum. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren; Kaylah, Kaelyn, Kassidy, Landon, Rosalie, Skye, and Violet.
Visitation Tuesday August 8, 2019 from 5-8pm at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am Wednesday in Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Church, Asbury Park. Interment immediately following at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. For Condolences please visit www.Buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019