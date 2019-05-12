|
Elva Jane Parker (Fuller)
Ocean View, HI - On April 26, 2019, Elva Jane Parker (Fuller) of Ocean View, Hawaii, loving wife and mother of three children passed peacefully at the age of 91.
Elva was born on February 5, 1928, in Nanticoke, PA to Grace and Frederick Fuller. She received her degree in Biology from Kings College in Nanticoke and went on to teach elementary school in N.J. before beginning her career with Rutgers Extension Service in Ocean County, N.J. where she retired as Acting Agent.
On December 26, 1952, Elva married Lester Reeves Parker of Beach Haven, N.J. They raised three sons, Frederick, Donald, and James.
Elva loved involving herself with the community, as a young woman with the Beach Haven Vol. First Aid Squad Auxiliary and later in life as a leader with 4-H clubs. She made lifelong friends as a member of the "Meadow Muffins" Red Hat group. She loved playing the piano, singing and was an avid gardener who loved to share her green thumb. Crossword puzzles were no match for her! Elva would always remember special occasions by sending greeting cards to celebrate those days. But her biggest joy in life was her role as Nana & Gigi to her 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, always delighting in their accomplishments. Some of Elva's fondest memories were of her summers spent on her Grandparent Troy's family farm with her brothers and close cousins.
Elva was predeceased by her parents, Grace and Fred Fuller and her husband Lester. She is survived by her three sons, Frederick Parker and Donald Parker, both of N.J. and James (Bernadette) Parker of Hawaii, sister in laws Jean Fuller of PA., Phyllis Gee, N.J. Grandchildren, Robin, Melanie, Rachel, Frederick, James, and Paul. Great-grandchildren Roger, Megan, Robbie, Molly, and Owen. And many, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
A Celebration of Life for Elva will be held later, family and friends will be notified. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Kona, P.O. Box 4130, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96745.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019