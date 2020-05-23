Elvira "Vera" Scamorza Vecchione



Belford - Elvira "Vera" Scamorza Vecchione - 87 of Belford, NJ passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. Vera was born on August 4, 1932 in Newark, NJ. It was there that she met her husband Anthony "Vic" Vecchione. They settled in Belford to raise their family and Vera worked for the Township of Middletown for 25 years. Vera was predeceased by her husband Vic, her parents Angelina & Fedele Scamorza as well as ten of her siblings. Vera was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She is survived by her sister, Olympia "Babe" Bianchi, daughter Dina Vecchione Milne, son-in-law Scott Milne, her grandchildren, Jack, Jordyn and Isabella, and her many nieces and nephews.



Vera was a bold and strong woman who overcame many obstacles in her life. Before illness set in, Vera was an avid gardener. She boasted the biggest eggplant on the block, which she would attach to the scarecrow in her garden, making sure that he was anatomically correct. Vera liked to play cards when she could find patient opponents that didn't mind her ten minute contemplations before each move. She enjoyed listening to Italian classics on vinyl and liked to shake things up by playing Christmas favorites in July. Vera missed her calling as a meteorologist as she provided hour-by- hour weather updates to her family daily, in order to ensure that her grandkids were dressed for the weather.



Regardless of her own struggles, Vera would give the shirt off her back for her family or even a complete stranger. She always made room at her table for anyone who stopped by and insisted that they join in the family meal. She could also be seen bringing food to friends and neighbors. There is no doubt that Vera's serving up her famous meatballs and Genoese in heaven.



As Vera was allergic to flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to Parking For Pete's Sake, 46 David Terrace Red Bank, NJ 07701. Vera was grateful to this organization for their generous work and especially for helping her granddaughter. You can also honor Vera by simply doing something nice, unexpected and unsolicited for someone in need.



Arrangements were entrusted to the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35 Middletown, NJ 07748. Due to the currently COVID-19 health crisis, services will be held privately for the immediate family only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.









