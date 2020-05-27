Elvira (Elfie) Seher, 88, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
She was born in Czechoslovakia on May 26, 1931 and arrived in America when she was 18.
Elfie is survived by her loving daughters and their husbands, Linda and Alan Hoffman and Monica and Ralph Karp, her 4 cherished grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan, Corey and Nick as well as her 2 great grandchildren, Ryan Jr. and Nolan. She is also survived by her sister, Renata Espich and 2 nieces, Britt and Lynne.
She was the sweetest, most giving, loving, happy person you would want to meet and we will forever be grateful we had her to call our Mom.
Due to current circumstance, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers Elfie's family requests memorial contributions in her memory to Stafford Township Animal Shelter
The Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin, NJ was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 31, 2020.