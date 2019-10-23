|
|
Elwood Ehrle Sauer
Wilmington - Elwood Ehrle Sauer, 88, of Wilmington, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1931, in Passaic, New Jersey to the late William H. and Katherine (Ehrle) Sauer.
Elwood is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen (Cyran) Sauer; his sons, William Sauer and wife, Linda, Arthur Sauer and wife, Shannon, Kevin Brooks and wife, Crystal; daughter, Ellen Downie and husband, Bill; sister, Carolyn Connerton; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
A burial service will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Old Tennent Presbyterian Church in Englishtown, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor to Lower Cape Fear Hospice at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or STRUT FOR KIDS, Inc. at P.O. Box 7693 Wilmington, NC 28406
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019