Emery "Jimmy" PuskasBrick - Emery "Jimmy" Puskas passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his Brick residence. He was born in Woodbridge to the late Louise (nee: Kocsis) and Joseph Puskas and was a long-time Jackson resident, prior to relocating to Brick. He was the Director of Maintenance of the Aviation Department for Johnson and Johnson in West Trenton, prior to retirement. Jimmy was a member of the American Legion Post 348 and the Recreational Fishing AllianceMr. Puskas proudly served the nation as a member of the United States Navy.He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan Puskas (nee: McIver); his loving children, Scott, Dawn Lorenzo, Michelle Lorenzo and Bonnie Dingle, and her husband, Dann; seven cherished grandchildren; Caitlin, Sarah, Ronan, Mason, Bridget, Finn, and Emily; and his dear brother, Joseph Puskas. He was predeceased by his dear brother, Lawrence Puskas.Private cremation was conducted by Bayonne Memorial Home, Inc. A Memorial Gathering will be take place on December 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ 08753. Condolences may be received at bayonnememorialhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. This organization has been chosen in gratitude for contributing to his daughter's win against cancer.