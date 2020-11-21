Emery "Jimmy" Puskas
Brick - Emery "Jimmy" Puskas passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his Brick residence. He was born in Woodbridge to the late Louise (nee: Kocsis) and Joseph Puskas and was a long-time Jackson resident, prior to relocating to Brick. He was the Director of Maintenance of the Aviation Department for Johnson and Johnson in West Trenton, prior to retirement. Jimmy was a member of the American Legion Post 348 and the Recreational Fishing Alliance
Mr. Puskas proudly served the nation as a member of the United States Navy.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan Puskas (nee: McIver); his loving children, Scott, Dawn Lorenzo, Michelle Lorenzo and Bonnie Dingle, and her husband, Dann; seven cherished grandchildren; Caitlin, Sarah, Ronan, Mason, Bridget, Finn, and Emily; and his dear brother, Joseph Puskas. He was predeceased by his dear brother, Lawrence Puskas.
Private cremation was conducted by Bayonne Memorial Home, Inc. A Memorial Gathering will be take place on December 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ 08753. Condolences may be received at bayonnememorialhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. This organization has been chosen in gratitude for contributing to his daughter's win against cancer.