Emil 'Everett' Reichert
Toms River - Emil 'Everett' Reichert, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Toms River, NJ on April 12, 2019.
Everett was born on April 29, 1929 in Riverdale NJ, to Emma(Mathews) & Emil Reichert.
Everett worked most of his life at Pompton Feed & Supply, in Riverdale, NJ. This company was founded by his father (Emil ) in 1929. He served in Korea for the US Army from 1951-1952 with the 13th Field Artillery Battalion. He married the love of his life, Virginia Brown in 1954 and resided in Butler NJ until 1996. They retired to Toms River NJ in 1996. Everett was a proud Lifetime member and Past Commander of the American Legion, Post 154 in Butler, NJ. He was also a member of the 40/8 Voiture Nationale. Everett was a people person, always quick to say "Hello" to everyone. He also was never short on offering a joke to anyone who crossed his path.
Everett was predeceased by his wife Virginia in 1998. He is survived by a son Donald and his wife Ellen of Sparta, and a daughter Barbara Strack of Plains, PA. Everett was the loving Grandfather of Heather Semenov and Elizabeth Reichert, and the Great grandfather of Harlequin Mendez and Sophia Reichert. He is also survived by his sister Marion Fairbanks of Connecticut and predeceased by his brother Russell Reichert and sister Helen Barry.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5 - 9 PM at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta NJ 07871. A funeral service will begin at 10 AM at Goble Funeral Home on April 23, 2019 with burial to follow at Mount Rest Cemetery in Butler NJ.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given in Everett's name to the Bellia Strong Fund, c/o Knights of Columbus #588, PO Box 588, Sparta, NJ 07871.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019