|
|
Emil Fortunato
Neptune - Emil Fortunato, 98 of Neptune, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 6, 2019. He was born in Cimitile, Italy and moved to the United States in 1934. He lived in Edison and Asbury Park before residing in Neptune where he spent the remainder of his life. He worked as a mechanic, and was the owner of Emil's Garage in Neptune for over 50 years before his retirement in 1988. Emil was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved bowling, bocci and spending time with his family. Emil was an active member of the Neptune community, giving his time to a number of clubs and organizations. He was the past president of the Neptune Lion's Club, and was the creator of the Neptune Senior Bowling League. In addition to this, he was an avid member of the Neptune Elks, Italian American Club, Knights of Columbus, Monmouth County Office on Aging, Neptune Republican Club, Catholic War Vets, Mount Carmel Senior Club, Holy Innocents Senior Club, and the Navy League. He was also a devoted parishioner of Holy Innocents. Emil is predeceased by his parents Dominick and Susan (Basile) Fortunato brothers Pat, Phil and Carmen Fortunato; and sister Mary Berardesco. Emil is survived by his loving wife of 75 years Madeline Fortunato (Fariello); His sister Marge Gerard; son Don Fortunato (Kim); Daughters Susan Perrino, Amy White and Donna Landers (Jerry); as well as a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. A funeral mass will be held at 10am on Wednesday November 11, 2019 at Holy Innocents Church in Neptune, NJ. Interment will be held at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls, NJ immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Emil's name to Holy Innocents Church. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019