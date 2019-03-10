|
Emil G. Haily
Freehold - Emil George Haily, 80, of Freehold, New Jersey, passed away, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Centra State Medical Center in Freehold. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and resided in Freehold New Jersey for 48 years. Before retiring in 1993, he worked as a System Engineer for International Business Machines (IBM). He then worked part time as a driving school instructor for Howell Driving School for 15 years. While in his retirement, he enjoyed teaching his students road safety. He was a loving father and cared for those in his life willing to give when a family member needed help.
Emil was predeceased by his parents Eddy and Mary Haily. He is survived by his children, Edward Haily and Barbara Hedge, step-son, Frank Lepurage, as well as six grandchildren.
A funeral service will be on Friday March 15th, 2019 at 1:30pm at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey, with interment to follow. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019