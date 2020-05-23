Emile Etienne Grignard, Jr.



Farmingdale - Emile Etienne Grignard Jr, age 89, of Farmingdale, NJ, a longtime resident of Colts Neck, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, surrounded by his family. Emile was born in Flushing, Queens, NY on October 12, 1930, to the late Emile Etienne Grignard and Katherine Fitzpatrick Higgins.



Emile graduated from the Dwight School, NYC and from Norwich University where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Upon graduation he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he was accepted into the Cities Service Company Cadet Program and thereafter he held a position at Celanese Corporation. Emile was an entrepreneur and formed the Grignard Company, Inc in 1963 and remained with the company until 2014. He was an Associate Member of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Emile's caring for others, unselfishness, love of dogs, boating, his Thing, and the JETS will always be remembered. His godfather, the late Victor Grignard, was a Nobel Prize Recipient in Chemistry.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter Annette of NYC; son Etienne III (TN) and his wife Kelly of Middletown, NJ; his cherished grandchildren Cleo and Etienne IV; and a sister Renee as well as many nieces and nephews that he enjoyed a close relationship with. He was predeceased by his sisters Eliane Stockell and Vivienne Pecau, and his nephew, Albert G. Stockell.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Howell EMT squad for their uncomplaining assistance whenever called upon.



As a lifetime practicing Roman Catholic, a funeral Mass will be conducted at St. James Church in Red Bank as soon as it is permissible. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation in Emile's memory to a food bank of your choice. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.









