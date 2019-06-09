|
Emile J. Schettino, II
Holmdel - Emile J. Schettino, II, 76, of Holmdel, NJ, passed away at home on June 6, 2019. He was born in Hoboken and lived in Holmdel since 1978.
Emile worked as a union electrician for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 164 as a Journeyman/Wireman. He retired in 2002 after 30 years of service. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. Indoors he loved to cook and bake, his specialty was making homemade pizza from scratch for his family on Sunday. He especially enjoyed spending time with his loyal companion dogs, Molly and Jake.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Emile and Marie Schettino; daughter, Joni Schettino; brother, Joseph Schettino, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Emile was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Marie Schettino in 2011.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. scheduled for at the A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:15 am at St. Catharine's RC Church, 108 Middletown Rd., Holmdel. Entombment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019