Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St Rose of Lima R.C. Church,
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Emile Vincent Surgent Obituary
Emile Vincent Surgent

Freehold - Emile Vincent Surgent, 96, of Freehold, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Whitestone, Long Island, NY, he resided in Freehold the remainder of his life. Emile was a farmer most of his life and then worked at Worthington Biochemical in Freehold for over 20 years prior to his retirement in 1987. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1672 in Freehold and was a life member of the Boy Scouts of America receiving the Pelican Award in 1963 from Bishop Ahr. He is predeceased by his parents and siblings and survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Castronova and six daughters and sons-in-law, Katherine Shults of Freehold; Mary and Michael Sweet of Freehold; Therese and James Price of Swedesboro; Philomena and Nicholas Palumbo of Freehold; Amy and Edward Coughlin of Freehold; Christine Lukenda Kobza of Howell; 17 grandchildren, Elizabeth Russo, Melissa Bopp, Michael and Charlene Sweet, Mary and Wesley Gold, Melanie and Stephen Parks, Bernadette and Joseph Noonan, Douglas and Anna Price, Mathew and Tammy Palumbo, Josephine and Ian Erndl; Nicholas Palumbo, Katie, Kayla, Kelsey and Edward Coughlin, Margaret and Madison Lukenda, and Carly Kobza, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 pm at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold, with a Funeral Liturgy, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 10 am at St Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Freehold. Please go directly to the Church. Interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Freehold Twp. Directions and condolences may be found on our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019
