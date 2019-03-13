Emilia "Emily" Colaguori



West Long Branch - Emilia "Emily" Colaguori, 96, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 7th at her home surrounded by family.



Born in Passaic, NJ, Emily moved to West Long Branch in 1952. One of five siblings Emily was the last surviving child born to Walter & Bertha Ham. She was a 1944 graduate of Monmouth Memorial Hospital Nursing program and served her country honorably during WWII in the US Army, attaining the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Nursing Corp.



Emily was a Registered Nurse and worked in various settings. The majority of her career was working private duty until her retirement at the age of 70. She was a parishioner at St. Jerome RC Church, West Long Branch. An avid golfer, Emily was a member of Suneagles Golf Club, Ft. Monmouth. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting making blankets for her children, grandchildren and donating many to Birthright. You could find Emily in Atlantic City enjoying a good run at the Craps tables. Emily enjoyed travelling and spending the winters at their Florida home.



Her son, Mark in 1966, predeceased Emily. Surviving is her husband of 68 years, Frank; her daughters & son-in-law, Cynthia Brimer, Birmingham, AL and Lynn & James Gannon, West Long Branch; her grandchildren Adam & Carly Brimer, Emily & Jason Vest, Brielle & Casey Parent, Rocco Gannon and Frank Gannon and her great grandson Jay Parker Brimer.



Memorial service will be Saturday, March 30th from 1pm-3pm at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. In honor of Emily and in lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to , .