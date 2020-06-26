Emilie Beamer
Lakewood - Mrs. Emilie Beamer, age 91 of Lakewood, NJ died June 24 after a long illness. Emilie was born May 9, 1929 in Alf, Germany, a small town along the Rhine River. Following the end of WWII, Emilie met Edgar Beamer an America soldier who was stationed in Germany and in 1958 they were married. In 1960, Mr. and Mrs. Beamer returned to the U.S. to live and for Mr. Beamer to continue his Air Force Career. Edgar and Emilie loved traveling and camping. During Edgar's military career, they traveled to all the contiguous 48 states and visited all the National Parks and monuments. In 1978, Edgar retired from the Air Force and they moved to Toms River, NJ to be near Emilie's Aunt, Barbara Fattler, wife of Richard Fattler of Howell, NJ Mr. Beamer began a second career with Great Adventures in Jackson, NJ and retired a second time in 1993. During this time, they lived in Pine Lake Park, Toms River. In 2013, Mr. And Mrs. Beamer moved to Leisure Park, a residential living facility in Lakewood, N.J. Mr. Beamer preceded his wife in death February 2015 and was buried in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the North Hanover Township of NJ. The burial will be alongside her husband at Brigadier General Williams C Doyle Veterans Cemetery, NJ June 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT. Oliverie Funeral Home, Manchester, NJ is in charge of arrangements. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com. Live stream link available at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/534023.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.