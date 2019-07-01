|
|
Emily DiToro
Keansburg - Emily "Pompy" DiToro, 92, of Keansburg, NJ, died peacefully on June 29, 2019 at Bayside Manor. She was born in Jersey City to the late Mariano and Vincenza (nee Palmieri) and has lived in the area since the 1950s. Emily was a skilled seamstress, creating everything from outfits and dresses to cheerleader uniforms and mascot costumes. She was well known for reupholstering furniture for many people in the Shore area. She loved the beach where she and her husband would collect shells. Emily also collected coins. She loved to go to Atlantic City to play the poker machines and she was an avid bingo player, she was also quite fond of her Wednesday Night Card Club that she attended for many years. She enjoyed wintering in Florida with her sister-in-law, Rose Cappadona. Emily was known for her unique turn of phrase, her own personal way of saying things, or as her family lovingly calls them her "Pompyisms". Most of all, she loved her family, cooking Sunday dinners for many years so that they would all be together.
Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and William Setaro of Tinton Falls and Linda and John McGrogan of Middletown; her five grandchildren and their spouses, Maria and Colby Marques, Anthony and Courtney Setaro, Gianna Mezynski, Andrea and Nicholas D'Agostino, and Danielle and Nicholas Greene; and her 8 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Jeremy, Evan, Lainey, Josephine, Aidan, Sullivan, and Sadie.
Emily was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Amodio in 2006, and her siblings, Sadie, Grace, Nettie, Frank, Carol, and JoAnn.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:15 am at St. Ann's RC Church, Carr Ave., Keansburg. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Emily's name to the , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019