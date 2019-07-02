|
Emily "Pompy" DiToro
Keansburg - Emily "Pompy" nee (Pomposelli) DiToro, 92, of Keansburg, NJ, died peacefully on June 29, 2019 at Bayside Manor. REVISED SERVICES ARE AS FOLLOWS;
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 8:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine Laboure Church, Bray Ave., N. Middletown. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019