Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's RC Church,
Carr Ave.,
Keansburg, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily DiToro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily "Pompy" DiToro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily "Pompy" DiToro Obituary
Emily "Pompy" DiToro

Keansburg - Emily "Pompy" nee (Pomposelli) DiToro, 92, of Keansburg, NJ, died peacefully on June 29, 2019 at Bayside Manor. REVISED SERVICES ARE AS FOLLOWS;

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 8:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine Laboure Church, Bray Ave., N. Middletown. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now