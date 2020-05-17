Emily Joan Collyer
Wall Township - Everyone who knew "GRAM" loved her. Emily Joan Collyer, 100, of Wall, passed away on May 15, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Emily was born November 25, 1919 in Elizabeth, but moved to Wall in 1986.
She enjoyed various jobs such as a school crossing guard, Arthur Murray dance instructor, Sales Manager for Britannica, and her favorite, a server at Dunkin Donuts where she worked until she was 80. During her younger years, Emily earned a measure of acclaim as a big band singer, and as a volunteer with the USO. An avid traveler, Emily set sail on more than 60 cruises and traveled throughout the US, Australia, and Europe. She visited her parents' birth place in Montagano, Italy ten times. As an "FBI", full blooded Italian, she was known for her delicious meatballs and always attributed her longevity to lots of garlic and olive oil. Helping to raise her granddaughters kept her young, and she loved late night dance parties in the kitchen with the girls and their friends and waking them up with pork roll egg and cheese sandwiches in the morning. When she wasn't cooking, you could find Emily on the dance floor doing a jitterbug to "Mack the Knife" which she did at her birthday party and centennial Caribbean cruise in November.
Emily's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband, John Collyer, and her beloved mother, father and five siblings. Surviving are her daughter, Debbie Adamchak of Wall, and son and daughter-in-law Raymond and Ann Kripaitis of Woodbridge. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Tanya Russell and her husband Stephen, Chelsea Adamchak, Raymond Kripaitis and his wife Jackie, Rick Kripaitis and his wife Samantha. She was also blessed with six great grandchildren, Darren, Jake, Joshua, Leah, Ava and Ryleigh, who all lovingly called her The Great One.
Emily will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. She inspired so many with her zest for life. At 90 she danced on the stage at Senor Frogs in the Bahamas with her granddaughters. At 95 she took road trips to Tennessee, Chicago, and Maine with her daughter, and at 99 she rode on a speedboat to the Great Pitons in St. Lucia. At 100 she grabbed the microphone at her birthday party to share her words of wisdom and of course tell a few dirty jokes to the 125 people there to celebrate her. She always said age is just a number, and even at 100, she was living life to the fullest.
A celebration to honor Emily's life will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 17 to May 18, 2020.