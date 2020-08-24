1/1
Emily Marvilli
Emily Marvilli

Toms River - Emily Marvilli, 82, of Toms River passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, settling in Toms River to be close to her family in 2007. Emily attended the New York City Public School system, eventually earning a position as a Teacher's Aid for the New York City Board of Education and continued her career for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading books and doing word search puzzles in her leisure time. Emily was strong in her faith and deeply religious, spending much of her time with her family attending mass and participating in religious gatherings. She was the youngest of four children and loyal friend who kept the friends she made for life. Emily was best known as GG to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be remembered as a kind and generous soul.

Emily was predeceased by her son, Dominick Marvilli in 2010. She is survived by her children, Lorraine Rakidjian and her husband, Michael of Freehold, Laura Alanskas and her husband, Timothy of Manalapan, and Helene Marvilli of Staten Island; grandchildren, Christian Marvilli of Staten Island, Jennifer Rodriguez of Manalapan, Eddie Rodriguez of North Carolina, Travis Alanskas of Ocean Gate, and Mikayla Omark of Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Ellianna Rodriguez and Josie Omark. She also leaves behind many loving and lifelong friends.

Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the procession to her 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www. claytonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
