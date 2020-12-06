1/1
Emily Neeld
Emily Neeld

Tinton Falls - Emily Neeld has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior as well as her beloved husband, Ralph. Emily was 94 years old and surrounded by loved ones. Emily was born in Queens, NY and grew up in Cranford, NJ. She graduated from Douglas College in 1948. In October of 1956, Emily married Ralph at the Cranford Methodist Church. After the birth of their first daughter, Nancy, the family relocated to Neptune, NJ. In 1960, they were blessed with a second daughter, Judith. Emily became a member of First Baptist Church in 1961, where she also served as a Deaconess for 3 years. For more than 14 years, Emily was a dedicated substitute teacher in the Neptune Township school district and enjoyed knitting and sharing dinners on the beach with friends and family. After retiring, Emily became a member of the Neptune Senior Center and volunteered at the Neptune Police Station. Emily enjoyed her later years walking through the grounds at Seabrook village with Ralph where they both embraced their retirement. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Nancy and John Youens of Magnolia, TX and Judi and Bill Reeves of Neptune, NJ, her 4 grandchildren, Kristen, Joe, Nicole and Will, 6 great-grandchildren, Rylie, Kenzi, Gemma, Gannon, Jayden and Alecia. There will be a private burial ceremony for immediate family only. Condolences may be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
