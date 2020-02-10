|
Emily Ricca
Hazlet - Emily Ricca, 90, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born Emily Vazquez on March 14, 1929 in Manhattan, NY, where she grew up and met her beloved husband, Thomas. On April 23, 1949, Emily and Thomas were married and began their life and family together in Manhattan. In 1958, they settled in Hazlet. While living in Hazlet, Emily was a devout communicant of Holy Family R.C. Church in Union Beach, as well as a volunteer for their St. Vincent DePaul Society; an organization she was very passionate about. She was also very active in the Hazlet Senior Community and enjoyed her lifetime membership at the Hazlet Pool Club. Most of all, Emily was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.
She was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband, Thomas Ricca. Emily is survived by her six loving children, Eddie Ricca and his wife, Maria, of Las Vegas, NV, Joseph Ricca and his wife, Carrie, of Hazlet, Rosary Ricca Pallante and her husband, Luke, of Margate, Guy Ricca and his wife, Carol, of Galloway, Gloria Ricca and her husband, Kevin, of Chicago, IL, and Chris Ricca and his wife, Sue, of Hazlet. Emily is also survived by 12 cherished grandchildren and 12 adored great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, February 12th from 4 to 8 PM and Thursday, February 13th from 8:45 to 9:30 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, February 13th at 10 AM, Holy Family R.C. Church, Union Beach. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020