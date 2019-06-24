Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson - Emily Rose Forman, 24, of Jackson Township died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at home. She was born in Toms River.

Emily was a graduate of Jackson Liberty High School and attended Georgian Court University, Lakewood with the hope of becoming a literacy teacher. After she became ill and could not complete college, Emily planned to become a veterinary assistant.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, John Henry Licht, Jr. her paternal grandfather, Robert John Forman, and her paternal grandmother, Helen Forman.

Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Polly and Raymond Sheehan; her father and stepmother, Craig and June Forman; a brother, Patrick Forman; a sister, Erin Sheehan; her maternal grandmother, Paula Licht; and her fiancé, Crystal Wahl.

Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me account has been opened in Emily's memory or donations to Joshua House Ministries, 42 Main Street, Farmingdale, NJ 07727 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 24, 2019
