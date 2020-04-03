|
Emma D. Adcock
Red Bank -
Emma D. Adcock (nee DeChicchio), loving mother, grandmother and aunt, passed away, Wednesday, April 2, 2020 at Brandywine Senior Living Reflections at Brick.
She was predeceased by her loving husband George F. Adcock
Born to an Italian family of eight children, she was a lifelong resident
of Red Bank and longest resident on South Street, Red Bank. She was a member of St Anthony's Catholic Church for over 70 years.
Known by many for her great Italian cooking and Christmas cookies she gave to neighbors and friends. Also, her beautiful flowers and vegetables gardens were well known. She loved spending time on the "mountain" in Esmont, VA with her husband George, growing vegetables, cooking and canning. She enjoyed walking through downtown Red Bank and spending time in Marine Park.
Survived by her son, Charles Pittius and his wife Lydia of Pt Pleasant; her grandson Charles Diefenbach and wife Casey; her great-grandson Justin Diefenbach and great-granddaughter Brooke Diefenbach of Barnegat; sister, Teresa Martin of Wall; her niece and longtime caregiver Suzanne Ferreri of Red Bank; and many other nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020