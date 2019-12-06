|
|
Emma Dean (Swain) Kearney
Lakewood - Emma Dean (Swain) Kearney, 82, of Lakewood, departed this life December 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Emma was born and raised in Roper, NC. She moved to Lakewood where she later met and married the love of her life, James B. Kearney Jr. on July 21, 1959.
Emma worked in various positions. She was a devoted volunteer in the Lakewood school district, in which she earned great respect among all. Her dedication to successful fundraising in the Lakewood High School concession stand for the Athletic Department's various sporting events was remarkable.
She was an active member of Bethel C.O.G.I.C., Lakewood, where she served faithfully under the Pastoral leadership of the late Elder Louis O. Rogers. She worked tirelessly on several boards and committees. She later moved her membership to St. Peters Angelic Church of God in Newark, NJ.
Emma is predeceased by her 3 infant children; 3 brothers, 2 sisters and 3 grandchildren.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband James B. Kearney, Jr; sons Robert Williams (Shebra); Glenwood (Sylvia); Barry (Claudette); Mark and Daniel Kearney; daughters Mary Vaden (Henry Sr.); Selina; Jocelyn and T'naiya Kearney all of NJ; brothers William Earl Swain (Betty), NC; William Wesley Swain, NJ; sisters Mildred Solomon and Daisy King, NJ and Shirley Nixon (Robert), NC; 28 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren and 2 great great grands. She also leaves to mourn a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, close friends and loved ones.
Visitation will take place at Greater Bethel C.O.G.I.C., Dr. M.L. King Drive, Lakewood on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 10am-11am. Celebration of life immediately following. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lakewood. Services by James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019