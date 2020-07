Or Copy this URL to Share

Emma DiFilippi



Toms River - Emma DiFilippi, 92, of Toms River, formerly of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp. passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Emma worked for Ford Motor Company for many years before retiring. Born in Garfield, she resided in North Jersey and Manchester Twp. before moving to Toms River. Emma was predeceased by her husband Sebastian and her daughter Donna. Emma is survived by her daughter Debra Sumberg. Interment will take place privately at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









