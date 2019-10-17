|
|
Emma Jean Delk
Emma Jean Delk, 86, of Hebron, MD passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. Born in Morton, MS, August 7, 1933, she was the daughter of Claude Spurgeon Mangum and Miriam Grace Bennett Mangum of Hattiesburg, MS. Ms. Emma Jean was predeceased in death by her parents, her husband, LTC (Ret.) Claude William "Bill" Delk of Freehold, NJ and her sister, Miriam Mangum Carley of Richton, MS.
Emma's life passion was in the service of the Lord starting in 1953 and continued until her retirement in 2016. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in Piano Performance in the early 1950's and continued her education in her early 50's when she returned to school and graduated from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ with a second bachelor's degree in Church Music.
Being the wife of a U.S. Army officer and traveling worldwide with their family, she could usually be found directing music programs in post chapels and local schools, including Izmir, Turkey; Okinawa, The Hague, The Netherlands; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Virginia Hills Baptist Church, Virginia and Fort Monmouth, NJ, from 1953 until her husband's retirement in 1973. Her most recent church ministries were at Pilgrim Covenant Church, South Plainfield, NJ and Evangelical Covenant Church, Batavia, IL. From 1973 until 2016, she was instrumental in assisting the growth of church plants into fully grown church congregations throughout NJ, including Monmouth Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Howell Baptist Church and Colts Neck Baptist Church. In her later years, she extended her ministry as an activities assistant at King Manor Nursing Home in Neptune, NJ. Emma Jean believed that music should be played in such a way to stir the soul and had a deep sense of compassion that motivated her to seek out ways to make others' lives better. She was a dedicated friend and companion to those around her and was uniquely focused on peoples' relationship to the Lord. She was multi-talented and inspired those who knew her to use their gifts to touch the lives of others.
She is survived by her three children, Deborah Delk Burt (Cecil) of Brooklyn, MS; Tim Delk (Dianne) of Brick, NJ; and Niki Llana Delk Runge (Eric) of Hebron, MD. She had seven grandchildren, Rebecca Allison Burt Bolling (Lee), Hattiesburg, MS; Rachel Amanda Burt Quave (Chad), Carnes, MS; John Matthew Burt (Candice), Brooklyn , MS; Danielle Lynn Delk, NY, NY; Dawn Marie Delk, Brick, NJ; Elizabeth Gayle Runge, Hebron, MD and Constance Jean "CJ" Runge, Hebron, MD and three great-grandchildren, Ayden John Burt, Aubree Dianne Burt and William Asher Burt, all of Brooklyn, MS.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2 PM with Visitation starting at 1 PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD. Internment will follow on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Monmouth Memorial Park, 4201 Rt. 33, Tinton Falls, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019